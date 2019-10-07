Quarter of drivers caught using mobile phones avoid justice as they were not served summons

A quarter of motorists who were supposed to appear in court for using a mobile phone while driving have been let off in recent years because they were never served with summonses.

And of those who did end up going before a judge only half were convicted, new data reveals. Some of the cases were dismissed because prosecuting gardaí did not turn up in court, while others were thrown out because the wrong person was prosecuted.

The figures, released to Independent TD Tommy Broughan by the Courts Service, cover the period from January 2017 to May of this year.

They provide further evidence of dysfunction in the prosecution of road traffic offences, coming just weeks after the Irish Independent revealed how 45.7pc of summonses for speeding offences were not served in the same 29-month period.

Motorists were only summonsed to court for using a mobile phone while driving if they failed to avail of two opportunities to pay a fixed-charge penalty. But the data shows that of 13,846 alleged mobile phone offences which had been due to be considered by a judge, 3,553, or 25.6pc, were struck out because the summons was never served.

Some 2,432 motorists who were summonsed were also able to avoid a court appearance by availing of what is known as the third payment option to pay their fine.

The data shows that of the 7,862 remaining offences which did end up going before a judge, just 3,952 ended in a conviction. Road safety campaigners said they were dismayed by the 50.3pc conviction rate.

The Parc Road Safety Group, which has consistently highlighted problems in the enforcement of road traffic offences, said the low conviction rate raised serious questions.

"Thousands of people are avoiding conviction and this sends out a worrying message about the state of road traffic law enforcement in this country," said Parc spokeswoman Susan Gray.

In a letter to Mr Broughan in July, then Courts Service CEO Brendan Ryan said the reasons why cases were dismissed could include the failure of the prosecuting garda to attend court.

Other reasons can include the defendant providing evidence which proved they should not be convicted or the judge wasn't satisfied the case was proven. Mr Ryan said in some cases the prosecuting garda may apply to have the matter struck out if evidence came to light that another person was driving the vehicle.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said there can be a variety of reasons why a summons is not served.

In correspondence with Mr Broughan, the minister said attempts to serve summonses can be affected by inaccurate address information, people moving home, people living in multi-occupancy dwellings, or people taking steps to evade service.

Mr Flanagan said the rate of non-service was "higher than I as minister or any agency engaged in road traffic enforcement would wish" and that he had received assurances from gardaí that work was being done to improve the service rate.

While the average rate of conviction for mobile phone cases was around one in every two, an analysis of the data shows wild variations from county to county. The highest conviction rate was in Co Longford, where 71.9pc of cases that went before a judge were successfully prosecuted. On the other end of the scale, just 19.7pc of cases which went before a judge in Co Clare ended with a conviction.

"An Garda Síochána is constantly reviewing its own internal processes to ensure that where possible summonses are served in a timely fashion," the Garda press office said.

A number of initiatives under the Criminal Justice Working Group have improved the overall rate of summons service and that alternative measures were also being considered for collecting unpaid fixed charge fines. In relation to the failure of prosecuting gardaí to attend in court, it said all non-attendance was monitored by local management and can be dealt with under disciplinary regulations.

