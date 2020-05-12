Price of the new Skoda Octavia is revealed ahead of September sale

PRICES for the new Skoda Octavia can be revealed today even though the launch date has been put back to September due to the pandemic.

They start at €28,750 for Ambition trim and from €30,850 for Style spec (both with 115bhp 2-litre diesel engines).

There are three engines: a 1.5 TSi petrol 150bhp, a 2-litre 150bhp diesel DSG and the 2-litre 115bhp diesel manual. The old 1.6-litre diesel is gone. There will be a 1-litre petrol later; expect an RS at some stage.

The 2-litre diesel 150bhp DSG is expected to cost from €32,995. The Combi estate, here at the same time, will cost €1,500 more than the Liftback.

Prices are based on what would have applied for a June launch. But the more stringent new WLTP emissions calculation system is due to kick in from January and could, if not moderated by the next government, push prices higher. Skoda Ireland's John Donegan is warning that if something isn't done in that area the likes of the Octavia will be out of reach for many buyers. "If the bands are not examined, it could see vehicles like the new Octavia become unaffordable," he said.

By the same token Skoda says that new car will "straddle several segments" to challenge executive-segment rivals.

The first Octavia arrived here in 1998; there are now more than 56,000 on our roads. It has been a top five best-seller for the past five years.

Skoda is also offering three-month warranty extensions to 2,300 customers. All its workshops will reopen on Monday for warranty, maintenance and repair.

Indo Motoring