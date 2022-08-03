Porsche plans luxury new electric vehicle to compete with BMW iX

Performance brand Porsche is developing an electric flagship SUV that will be a competitor for BMW’s iX SAV – among others.

The new luxury, all-electric SUV will roll off the production line in Leipzig.

And Porsche says it is targeting the higher-margin segments in particular.

In other words it will cost a lot of money.

It also announced that the new car will use the Volkswagen Group’s SSP Sport platform.

But it will be a far more “focused” and expensive version of the SSP architecture.

The new SSP (scalable systems platform) is expected to be up and running by

2026.

It is expected to mix and match and improve the best elements of the group’s current MEB platform and the PPE set-up that is due to underpin the all-electric Porsche Macan in 2024.

Porsche confirmed that the next generations of the Panamera and Taycan will both use SSP Sport.