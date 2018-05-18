Porsche don't yet know how many cars in Ireland are affected by EU wide recall

PORSCHE in Ireland don’t yet know how many cars are affected by an EU wide recall of 60,000 vehicles over emissions software - but the number of Irish cars is expected to be quite small.

