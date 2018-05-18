Porsche don't yet know how many cars in Ireland are affected by EU wide recall
PORSCHE in Ireland don’t yet know how many cars are affected by an EU wide recall of 60,000 vehicles over emissions software - but the number of Irish cars is expected to be quite small.
German authorities ordered the EU-wide recall after finding they emitted excessive pollutants due to software that turned down emission controls during driving.
The Federal Motor Transport Authority said it discussed "impermissible defeat devices" that led to increased emissions of harmful nitrogen oxides at Volkswagen's Porsche sports car division.
The mandatory recall covers 6,755 4.2-litre V8 diesel Cayenne vehicles from 2015 and 2016, and 52,831 3-litre V6 diesel Macans.
A spokesperson in Ireland estimated that around 34 Cayennes were registered here between the relevant dates of 2015 and 2016 but that a number of those could have been exported since.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many Macans may be impacted.
Porsche will write to owners individually.
The vehicles affected were certified under the Euro 6 standard.
Porsche's engines are made by the Volkswagen Group's Audi luxury division.
