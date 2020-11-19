Paddy’s Santa tale with a difference; Toyota’s new Hilux

Toyota's latest Hilux pick-up has just gone on sale with prices starting from €24,258, excluding VAT.

TOYOTA’S latest Hilux pick-up has just gone on sale with prices starting from €24,258, excluding VAT.

The new arrival gets a new 2.8-litre powertrain and, they claim, it has improved performance on, and off, the road.

The 2,755cc diesel develops 204hp and 500Nm of torque (auto); 420Nm manual).

The pickup’s one-tonne payload and 3.5 tonne towing capability now extend to all 4-wheel-drive body types - single and double cab. They have also improved the suspension and power steering. It still has leaf spring suspension but the twin-shock absorber at the rear has been revised.

A new electronic function mirrors the effect of a mechanical limited-slip differential for improved traction on low-grip surfaces in 2-wheel drive mode.

The front has been completely redesigned with a new three-dimensional grille taking centre stage.

The cabin gets a new 8in tablet-style touchscreen (from SR5 grade). The enhanced multimedia system incorporates Apple CarPlay/Android Auto for smartphone integration. Spec includes smart entry, sat nav, auto air-con and parking sensors.

Read More





Online Editors