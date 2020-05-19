Open for business as they LookUp after LockDown

Eddie has his temperature tested and gets the all-clear

Back at work: Donal Geoghegan talks to Eddie Cunningham at the Frank Keane Volkswagen showroom

One dealership is by no means typical of an industry but if what I saw at a leading outlet on Monday bears even moderate replication elsewhere there is hope of a real lift out of the gloom.

A quick sanitising of the hands and a temperature check were my introductions to the first day of business since Lockdown at Frank Keane Volkswagen, Liffey Valley, Dublin.

I was there to get a sense of the occasion and trends.

On my way in, I saw a service department busy at work.

As I entered this Dublin showroom, many motorists throughout the country were entering others to collect or arrange hand-over of cars they originally bought as far back as December.

It was a busy day at Frank Keane; by close of business their call centre had dealt with 613 enquiries - a record for them for one day, according to brand director Donal Geoghegan. As well as the record call tally, 110 services were booked, there were 32 sales email enquiries and a further 33 live chats on their website.

There was a buzz about the place.

They expect to be as busy as "normal" for the rest of the week to meet pent-up demand. There are myriad processes to protect customers, staff and premises.

The good thing is they are not intrusive and there is plenty of space having reduced the number of cars in the showroom. Among items sacrificed is the coffee dock.

Cars for test drives (new or used) are sanitised before and after use. Details of extensive procedures instil confidence. Everything is sanitised. I feel safe and at ease.

One of the more extreme examples of social distancing is the facility to take an unaccompanied test drive with a staff member following you in another car so you can, linked by Bluetooth, ask relevant questions as they occur on the move.

The days of the traditional sales procedures are over. It is all about advice, transparency and trust, Mr Geoghegan told me.

The likes of 'See it Now' live chat means a dealer has a good idea of the condition of a trade-in and the buyer a good idea of car to be bought.

Lockdown has merely accelerated what has been happening for a considerable time.

The reality is that many people have long ago begun the buying process from home. Online videos and communication have reduced times at the physical premises.

Virtually every showroom attendance is by appointment.

The cynic in me asks who is footing the bill for all this technology and equipment? The customer, surely? No, I'm told it will be absorbed into costs over months, possibly years.

The extra few weeks afforded by the earlier-than-anticipated re-opening time was welcomed in the countdown to the 202-reg plate which starts July 1.

Echoing calls from Renault and subsequently Hyundai for the Government to reduce VRT on new cars to boost sales of newer, cleaner vehicles, Mr Geoghegan said it would play a big role in bolstering purchases and reducing the environmental impact.

He was "pretty optimistic" about the July market. Based on high levels of enquiries people still want to buy a car, new or used.

There had been "very few cancellations" of vehicles ordered since before lockdown.

I must say I came away with the distinct impression that, if this is in any way a typical, sustainable response for one garage then it is a case of LookingUp after LockingDown for many others.

