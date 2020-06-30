November arrival: Tiguan gets R and plug-in

THE new Volkswagen Tiguan SUV, pictured, has been updated and gets a plug-in eHybrid1 variant (245PS). The best-seller arrives in November. They say the hybrid will cover commuters' average daily trips with electric power alone.

As well as the plug-in, petrol and diesel powerplants, there will be a dynamic R model pumping 320PS.

In addition to updated design (including a new front end) there are advances in digitalising and networking.

Elsewhere the Travel Assist system can take over steering, braking and acceleration at speeds of between zero and 30kmh.

The five-seater Tiguan has between 615 and 1,655 litres of luggage space, while the five-seater Tiguan Allspace (LWB) boasts between 760 and 1,920 litres. The seven-seater Allspace varies from 700 to 1,755 litres. Prices will be announced later.

Indo Motoring