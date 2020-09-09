New Octavia leads charge as Skoda takes on big guns 

Double take: the new Skoda Octavia hatchback and Combi estate

Skoda are aiming to be the second biggest car seller here in a short few years and one of the cars they are banking on big-time to get them from fourth to second is the newly-arrived Octavia.

With a sharper design now (saloon and estate) and a greatly spruced-up interior with lots of new spec, they also expect diesel to boost their climb for the next couple of years: 58pc of new Skodas bought this year have been diesel (slightly down from 62pc).

They claim diesel remains more efficient on fuel economy than petrol. For now, however, there are just two diesel versions: a 2-litre 115 6spd manual (replaces the old 1.6) and a 150bhp 2-litre diesel DSG. The 115bhp TDi begins at €28,750 (Ambition).

Overall prices start from €23,950 for the 1-litre TSI petrol Active. There's a mild hybrid 1-litre TSI DSG MHEV from €28,250 in Ambition trim too.

They claim the average €1,900 price increase is well offset by the fact that it's a brand new car and spec levels are way up.

Indeed, they reckon the extra equipment and technology is worth €3,200.

Entry-level Active spec (few buyers) includes 16ins wheels, LED headlights/ tail-lights, air con, keyless go, Front/Lane Assist; 8ins infotainment system. Ambition adds 17ins alloys, cruise control, rear parking sensors/camera, Smartlink. Style model (big seller) adds 18ins alloys, chrome window surrounds, Virtual cockpit, 10ins nav system.

A plug-in is coming for early next year, two versions based on the 1.4TSi.

Indo Motoring