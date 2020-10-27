New look: Jaguar ring major changes with revised E-PACE

DETAILS of Jaguar’s revised E-PACE SUV are revealed today. There are exterior styling changes, an improved cabin, advanced connectivity (new Pivi Pro infotainment), new architecture and plug-in and mild-hybrid powertrains.

A new 3cyl petrol PHEV model can charge to 80pc in 30 minutes.

There is also mild-hybrid technology on models with 2-litre 4cyl diesel, new 1.5-litre 3cyl petrol and 2-litre 4cyl petrol engines.

The range-topping 300 SPORT has Active Driveline AWD and

Adaptive Dynamics as standard.

