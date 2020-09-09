New Kuga gets a plug-in as Ford rolls out the technology

Ford's new Kuga compact SUV has just gone on sale, costing from €33,357.

The new car is 44mm wider, 89mm longer with a 20mm wheelbase increase. That means more shoulder, hip and headroom for all passengers even though the car is 6mm lower. And sliding second row seats mean you can get up to 645 litres boot space.

The line-up includes a plug-in hybrid as well as a 1.5 litre diesel manual. The plug-in version combines a 2.5-litre petrol engine, electric motor and generator, and a 14.4 kWh lithium-ion battery (six hours to charge) to produce 225PS.

They claim 56km (WLTP) on pure electric power, fuel consumption of 1.4 l/100km and 32g/km emissions.

The 1.5-litre diesel (120 PS) manages from 5.1 l/100km (WLTP) and emissions 133 g/km.

Trim levels include entry-level Titanium, ST-Line and Vignale. Titanium includes 17ins alloys (18ins for PHEV), keyless start/entry, 4.2ins instrument cluster, SYNC with DAB (6 speakers, navigation and intelligent speed assist).

Irish Independent