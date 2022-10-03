New car sales have just broken the 100,000 barrier this year as ever-increasing numbers of people are buying electric vehicles.

More than 14,500 new Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) were registered in the first nine months of the year – up 86pc on the corresponding period for 2021. Electric vehicles accounted for nearly one-third (29pc) of all new-car sales in September, according to SIMI figures just released.

It is significant too that the top-selling car in September - regardless of power source - was the electric Tesla Model 3.

The rise in buying is largely due to increased supply from carmakers, especially in the family segment. The shortage had been acutely felt and held back untold numbers of sales.

It will be interesting to see what buying levels will be like for the rest of the year. Normally sales are quite low but things are not normal any more.

And there is likely to be a major surge in booking electric vehicles for the new year with doubt cast over the SEAI grant from July next.

But for now, when sales of hybrids (19.67pc), electric (14.3pc) and plug-ins (6.79pc) are all added up, ‘electrified’ cars account for more than two-in-five vehicles registered so far this year. Petrol registrations came to 30.09pc, diesel now lags at just 26.99pc.

Generally, new-car sales are only marginally ahead of last year but trail 2019 (pre-Covid) by 11pc, according to the SIMI data.

The figures also show that new-car registrations for September were up 42.5pc (6,340) when compared with September 2021 (4,449) while registrations year- to-date are up 0.7pc to 101,492.

Used car imports for September (4,344) are down 12.4pc while year-to-date they have fallen 26.8pc to 37,418.

Brian Cooke, Director General SIMI said the early Budget, with no VRT increases and the extension of the EV grants for the first half of next year, provide some stability in what is highly volatile retail environment.

He hoped that would encourage car buyers into dealerships for the vital selling period between now and the end of the year.

But he added: “New vehicle registrations, hampered by global supply issues, continue to remain challenging.”

Top five selling car brands to date are:

1. TOYOTA, 2. HYUNDAI, 3. VOLKSWAGEN, 4. KIA 5. SKODA.

Top five models are:

1. HYUNDAI TUCSON, 2. TOYOTA COROLLA, 3. KIA SPORTAGE, 4. TOYOTA C-HR, 5. TOYOTA RAV 4.

Top five electric sellers are:

1. VOLKSWAGEN ID.4, 2. HYUNDAI IONIQ 5, 3. TESLA MODEL 3, 4.KIA EV6, 5. VOLKSWAGEN ID.3.