New Audi A3 saloon; traffic risk; a boost for hydrogen

THE new Audi A3 saloon (pictured) gets to the Irish market in the autumn.

The current model has been a popular buy.

This new one is 15cm longer than the Sportback and 4cm longer and 2cm wider than its predecessor. Boot space remains at 425 litres.

The marque's digital cockpit and touch display will be standard.

There is a 10.1ins instrument panel and a digital 10.25ins instrument cluster.

There are two TFSI petrol engines and one TDI from launch.

Prices are expected to be announced during the summer.

* I think the fewer cars that there are on the road, the more quickly they seem to be travelling these days. I am seeing it.

I've asked a few fellow walkers and they concur.

With so many young people and families out and about for exercise, drivers need to slow down rather than speed up.

* It could be a major discovery for hydrogen power.

Scientists have developed a material, described as being like a sponge, that can retain and release large quantities of the gas at lower pressure and cost.

The aluminium-based material comprises billions of tiny pores.

It is claimed a single gramme of it has a surface area the size of a football pitch.

The huge benefit of its 'soak-ability' is that it can store large volumes of hydrogen for practical travel without needing expensive tanks.

