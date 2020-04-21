New arrival: Just a small price hike for GLA despite higher spec and tech

Just here: The Mercedes compact SUV, the GLA

The new Mercedes GLA compact SUV has been added to the brand's line-up here.

And while there is no specific price, I understand there will be only a very moderate increase on the outgoing model's €38,800 starting point. That is despite higher spec and technical improvements.

There is also more room - despite it being 15mm shorter. However, it sits 100mm+ taller which explains why there is more headroom at the front; they claim there is "considerably" better rear legroom for back-seat passengers too.

Track width is up by 4cm and there has been a slight increase in ground clearance. Even though there are short overhangs front and rear, the boot is bigger and can be extended by sliding the rear seats by up to 140mm.

Expand Close Mercedes GLA's interior / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mercedes GLA's interior

Powering the car are 4cyl petrol and diesel engines that have been overhauled. From 'launch' there are four turbo-charged petrols and three diesels.

Petrols include a 1.3-litre 163hp GLA 200, a 2-litre 224hp 250 and a 250 4MATIC. If you fancy real pep you can order the AMG 35 and AMG 45. There are two design lines: progressive and high-performance AMG.

Diesels are all based on the 1.9-litre format. There is a 150hp 200d, 200d 4-MATIC and a 190hp 220d and 220d 4MATIC. A 180d 1.5-litre diesel and plug-in petrol electric are in the pipeline.

The free-standing driver instrumentation and infotainment display is the main focus inside.

Standard is the MBUX infotainment package and voice-activated 'Hey Mercedes' driver assistance system.

Because it is taller - one of the criticisms of the old model was its low-slung nature - there is a better driving position and all-round visibility has been improved.

There is a big spread of safety and driver assistance systems. Among the more off-beat/interesting elements is a special car-wash function: one command folds exterior mirrors, shuts the side windows and sliding roof while the rain sensor is suppressed and other settings disabled.

Indo Motoring