'My wife wants a small car for my daughter to learn to drive'

A couple of years ago I bought a 2002 Hyundai Atoz for my adult children to learn to drive. My daughter is taking her time and the Atoz is beginning to give trouble. I'm thinking of buying something slightly better. Budget is €4,000 or so. Any recommendations? I'm thinking of something like Opel Corsa or VW Polo - she wants a small car.

Aidan: Be extremely vigilant at this budget because you are facing transactions with private sellers. While this does not mean you will encounter difficulties (we sometimes recommend selling cars privately), there is no recourse if you end up on the wrong side of a private deal, so have your wits about you.

Forget specification and, only insofar as it might affect your daughter's insurance premium, concentrate less on age. Instead focus on mileage and condition. As well as your excellent choices of the Polo and Corsa, here are two from left-field that I think will maximise your budget: the Fiat Panda and the Kia Rio. You'll be amazed how far your money goes with a Panda, and I know from experience that a good one will be a frugal and reliable machine. Same story with the Rio - built to last.