Motorists urged to drive with their lights switched on all the time

Driving with dipped headlights on at all times could be a huge safety boost this Christmas and new year

Motorists are being advised to keep their lights on all day – and not just when it is getting dark.

Many newer vehicles have daytime running lights (DRLs) as standard. That means their lights are on as soon as the engine is running.

However, Tom Dennigan of Continental Tyres Ireland, says there is a “significant amount” of older vehicles that do not have daytime running lights.

“So for the drivers of those vehicles our advice is to drive with dipped headlights all day long. If motorists take this small step of always driving with their lights on, day and night, we believe it would be a huge boost to road safety this Christmas and into the new year.”

Mr Dennigan pointed out that the whole area of visibility is a leading contributory cause of road accidents here, with poor lighting outside of built-up areas and bad road conditions compounding the problem.

He is urging motorists to make an extra New Year’s resolution to drive with headlights on, day and night.