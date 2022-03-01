More than one in ten new cars sold in Ireland last month were fully electric

Electric car sales doubled in February even though there was a 12pc fall in new-car registrations overall.

Fully electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for more than one-in-10 cars bought last month: 1,620 new electric vehicles were registered compared with 805 in February 2021.

And year-to-date 4,320 electric cars have been registered – a substantial rise on the 1,782 bought over the corresponding period the previous year.

With more electric cars, hybrids and plug-ins being bought, the combined market share has steadily increased to 44pc – more than two-in-five.

In contrast there has been a big fall-off in motorists buying cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs). Petrol remains the largest seller on 27.39pc while diesel now only accounts for a quarter of all sales (25.92pc).

That is only a shade ahead of hybrid sales (24.23pc), with ‘pure’ electric cars on 11.66pc and plug-in electric hybrids accounting for 8.01pc.

The figures emerged today in official data released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

Overall new-car registrations for February were down 12.2pc (12,031) compared with the corresponding month last year. So far this year registrations are down 4.6pc to 37,058. An acute lack of supply is being attributed to the fall in numbers.

Used-car imports, once a dominant feature of sales and registrations, fell nearly 40pc last month (3,807, down from 5,758 in February 2021). And, year-to-date, imports are down 37.6pc.

SIMI director general Brian Cooke said sales remain 21.9pc behind that of pre-Covid (2019) levels.

“Despite strong demand for new and used cars, supply continues to be a major issue, with any potential recovery unlikely to happen until the second half of 2022 at the earliest,” he said.

Despite that, the number of new electric cars continues to grow and there are now, according to SIMI calculations, more than 50,000 electric vehicles and plug-ins combined on our roads.

Mr Cooke said there is increasing consumer interest for these vehicles.

He added: “As highlighted in the recently issued report on reducing light fleet carbon emissions, commissioned by SIMI, it is essential that our charging infrastructure keeps pace with this acceleration in the electrification of the Irish car fleet.

“In this context ongoing support from Government in the charging network is vital if we are to convince more consumers that an electric vehicle is a viable choice of car for their driving needs.”

The top five selling brands last month were Toyota, followed by Hyundai, Skoda, Kia and Volkswagen.

The top five best-selling models were the Hyundai Tucson, followed by the Toyota Corolla, the Toyota RAV 4, the Toyota C-HR and the Kia Sportage.

