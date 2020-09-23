Mokka makes its mark for Opel

The face of things to come: Opel's new Mokka heralds future design of the brand

The stunning looking new Opel Mokka crossover is expected here in the first quarter of 2021 - it made its world debut yesterday.

From launch there will be an all-electric powertrain as well as internal combustion engines (ICE) - a first such coincidence for the brand.

Adding significance to the debut is the fact the Mokka heralds Opel's "design philosophy" for the next 10 years - sporting the striking Vizor.

And inside there is the new digital cockpit, the Pure Panel. This has two wide screens of up to 10ins and 12ins with the central display tilted towards the driver so they can access latest interactive technologies and information.

Good to hear, however, that the designers kept control buttons for essential functions to avoid potentially dangerous fiddling with sub-menus in the touchscreen. Others please copy.

Engines start with the 1.2-litre petrol 100bhp turbo 6spd manual. There is a 1.2-litre 130bhp turbo with manual or automatic 8spd transmission.

And there is a 1.5-litre 110bhp 6spd manual. They have lots of technologies to rid the exhaust of harmful emissions: passive oxidation catalyst/NOx absorber, AdBlue injector, SCR catalyst and DPF. They are all grouped as a compact single unit near the engine.

The EV has a 100kW (136hp) motor. The battery capacity is 50kWh. A 100 kW DC fast-charger replenishes 80pc of electricity in 30 minutes. You can choose between three drive modes: Normal, Eco and Sport. They claim the car can cover up to 324kms in Normal.

The Mokka is just 4.15m long - a help in urban/suburban driving. The wheelbase is just 2mm longer than before but short overhangs produce more cabin room. Boot space (350 litres) remains the same.

Prices, spec etc are expected quite soon. They claim there are several new-to-segment technologies on board.

Indo Motoring