The top five pet peeves for motorists while on the road have been revealed.

The Easytrip survey, of 6,000 motorists, asked drivers to outline their biggest frustrations when operating a vehicle.

The results that emerged are:

Seeing others using mobile phones while behind the wheel (21pc).

Not using indicators (17pc).

Driving too close to other cars (12pc).

Not using a roundabout correctly (10pc).

Not adhering to the speed limit (6pc).

​Annoyances cited about partners driving include:

Not cleaning the car (20pc).

Thinking they are the better driver (19pc)

Driving too slowly (12pc).

Shouting at other drivers (6pc).

Not following directions (4pc)

Also uncovered as pet peeves were partners who play music too loudly, use mobile phones while driving and those who don’t follow the rules of the road.

