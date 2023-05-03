MINI Cooper Electric: ‘Thrillingly agile drive’ promised in new model

One out of five MINIS on the road now is electrically powered

MINI has just revealed its new Cooper Electric which launches the next generation of the brand’s line-up. They are promising “hallmark” driving – and from the fifth generation of the MINI 3dr as a whole.

In the case of the Cooper Electric that is promoted to a “thrillingly agile drive”. The original was unveiled in 2020, and became the most popular MINI model, with more than 43,000 sold worldwide last year. One out of five MINIs on the road now is electrically powered.

There are two versions: The Cooper E has an output of 135 kW and the Cooper SE has 160 kW. The lithium-ion high-voltage battery is installed in the floor for better road holding and weight distribution.

As ever, MINI emphasise the clichéd but tangible “go-kart feeling”.

Battery capacity in the Cooper E is 40.7 kWh; 54.2 kWh in the Cooper SE. This gives the models a claimed range of between 300km and 400km respectively, both step ups from previous models and making them more competitive in their class.​