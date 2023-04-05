Mercedes gives its 7-seater three-row GLS SUV a makeover

Mercedes has given the GLS SUV range a facelift. It follows updates for the GLE and GLE Coupe models.

Included in the facelift are the Mercedes‑Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC and the AMG GLS 63 4MATIC+.

The exercise involves changes in design, technology and equipment. The SUV has space for up to seven occupants in three seat rows.

Expect the revamped models towards the end of the year.

Notable elements at the front of the car are the striking radiator grille. A new 20in light-alloy wheel in Himalayas grey has been added as well, while Catalana beige and Bahia brown comprise two new leather colours. Inside too, glossy brown lime wood is now standard.

They have “recompiled” the scope of the Off-Road Engineering package which now has an underride guard and 30mm more ground clearance.

There is an updated generation of the MBUX infotainment system. You can personalise the displays using three different styles and three modes. ​