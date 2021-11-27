Meet the electric SUV that really thinks it’s a sports car

We generally think of electric cars as being all about mild, sedate driving while extracting the optimum distance from the minimum expenditure of precious energy.

That is true in most cases. And, I hear you say, that is as it should be. After all, what is the point of an electric car if not to help save the planet?

Well, electric can have its moments too. You know by now how an EV gets all its power from the very start, not like an ICE (internal combustion engine) that has to build torque (pulling power).

Even the most modest of EVs have great starting zip compared with their fossil-fuel counterparts.

To date, the performance part of the EV evolution has, in the main, been the reserve of the posh and expensive marques.

But, increasingly, more mainstream manufactures are making, or planning, something with a bit of extra bite (and a more expensive price tag, no doubt).

There is, you see, a market for them because there is a get-out clause for buyers. They can salve their conscience, if they need to, by purchasing an EV, thereby classifying themselves as “green” and argue that surely it is better to get your kicks from ‘mean’ EV performance car than an ICE any day.

I’m not so sure about all that logic, but the trend is inevitably set, so I’ll save some precious energy by not arguing. The thing is, some people want a sporty electric SUV.

I have just been driving one of mainstream’s newcomers. It is the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX. Yes, the GT bit links it nicely to the iconic GTi sports car. It is based on the big-selling ID.4, only it gets more help to be so powerful.

It develops 299hp and has a motor on each axle, which means you also get all-wheel-drive. It is quick. They claim it can cover the first 100 metres in around 6.2 seconds. And while I could not scientifically replicate that in the real world, suffice to say I believe them.

They feel emboldened on that basis – and especially on the zippy acceleration to 60kmh in 3.2 seconds – to call this a sports-car-like electric performance SUV.

I am not so sure it measured up quite as well as the company claims on handling and ride, but there was a definite attraction about the way it went about trying to be a sporty SUV.

For such a substantial frame it gave a really good tight drive – the chassis and EV power make for a good mix. (Frankly, I have gone off the idea of driving a family SUV around twisty roads hell-for-leather just to prove it’s sporty.)

The presence of dynamic, and adaptive, chassis control helped a lot, but for me the surge through from 70kmh to 100kmh was the most memorable part of my drives. It was just fun to feel that thrust-and-pulling power even if other drivers wondered what I was at.

Yes, I can see why there is demand for the likes of this, even if it means paying more for it and living with the apparent contradiction between driving a green and a mean machine.

Practically speaking, there was plenty of room front and back; it’s a really spacious cabin; comfortable too and so easy to get in and out.

With GTX adornments, at the front especially, it is the best-looking ID 4 to date. I loved the red body/black roof (and spoiler) combination on my test car.

They say range with the powerful 77kWh battery between charges extends to 480km, but that depends on how you drive it – and how cold the weather is, as I found the “remaining charge” dropped quickly enough during the cold days of this week.

Charging times vary substantially, but a 120kw outlet can replenish 300km in 30 minutes.

As is the case these days, the test car was teeming with driver’s aids and safety assists (travel assist, side assist, front assist, emergency assist). The list goes on and on: you’d nearly need an app for them.

A couple of recurring criticisms (from me) with the ID family in general.

The manual aspect of ventilation, for example, with its slide keys is a bit of a pain.

Despite driving several variations of the ID range, I still have to check that I am picking the right gear on what I think is a counter-intuitive gear selector located on the steering column. Others I have spoken with have no quibbles about that.

Would I buy it? Yes, I think I could square my reservations around green and mean sufficiently to take ownership of what is a powerful piece of work.

It’s not perfect, and a couple of things still niggle, but it’s a sporty motor that does its bit to carry GT tradition into the new era.

Spec

299hp,77Kwh battery. Entry price including SEAI grant €53,695; model tested €68,610. MAX trim doesn’t qualify for SEAI grant; GTX Business trim version does. Delivery, first service charge of €1,300. Spec includes: 20ins alloys, augmented reality head-up display, 12ins ‘Discover Pro’ navigation system, special bumpers, panoramic sunroof, several driver aids/assists, special GTX badging/fittings heated front sport seats, adaptive/dynamic chassis control.

Why we are not putting safety first with tax system that hits technology

IMAGINE a world without road deaths and the carnage that annually shatters the lives of people and their families.

That’s why many car makers and associated organisations are constantly developing research and technologies to achieve it.

Honda happens to be in the limelight this week because it set a goal of “zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050”.

Surely it is too much to expect? Pragmatists would agree.

Honda doesn’t. It says it intends to strive for the target by using two key technologies.

First is an artificial intelligence-powered Intelligent Driver-Assistive Technology. This would give assistance specially suited to the ability and situation of each person to reduce driving errors and risks. Result: a safer driver.

The second is the Safe and Sound Network Technology. This connects all road users, people and mobile machines, via telecommunications. And that, they say, will make it possible to predict potential risks and help avoid incidents before collisions happen.

The company this week held the world premiere of its advanced future safety technologies currently being developed so everyone sharing the road “will be free” from the risk of collisions.

Some of the language is flowery and some of the aims are aspirational, but I mention it here to show why safety should be prioritised at all levels of society, especially governmental, above all the talk of electric cars and hydrogen and the price of energy.

We should not, especially, have crude taxation imposed by our VRT system on driver aids, assists and safety elements in our new, safer cars. But we do. Shame on us.