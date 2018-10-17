Massive auto trade show starts this weekend

The largest auto trade exhibition to date, the Auto Trade EXPO, takes place at the Citywest Arena and Exhibition Centre this Saturday and Sunday (October 20 and 21).

The trade-only event will be of great practical experience for mechanics, technicians and apprentices from independent garages and main dealerships.

It is also a must-attend event for workshop, aftersales, parts managers, and owners and managers of garages, transport workshops, bodyshops, tyre centres, motor factors.

Indeed it's for anyone involved in the wider auto aftermarket around the country.

Most trade stands will be interactive, with real demos.

All vehicle aftermarket sectors, including passenger cars, light commercials, heavy commercials, trailers and buses, will be catered for.

The exhibition will again feature the highly successful Innovation Awards

And master of ceremonies for the event will be Ivan Yates.

