Many motorists on trail of new car despite impact of lockdown

Dealerships may be closed but many motorists are still hot on the trail of buying a car, new research reveals.

As many as 16pc of those surveyed say they are "ready" to buy; many are willing to reserve a car now and collect it when restrictions are lifted.

Despite it all, 25pc are still "actively looking to buy", according to a Carzone survey.

Consumers are using digital tools to communicate with sellers. One-fifth (21pc) are prepared to 'live chat' with dealers.

The research reflects the impact Covid-19 is having on how a car is bought and sold. Social distancing means the traditional process of buying is changing very quickly.

The report says major changes are reflected in the numbers of consumers using online tools and transaction models.

But not everyone is as keen to buy that way yet; 64pc are holding off until restrictions are eased while 11pc have cancelled plans.

Of those still in pursuit, 46pc are in the 'early-research' phase, 38pc are searching for the best deal and 16pc are ready to buy.

Indo Motoring