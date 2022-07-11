| 10.9°C Dublin

Learner drivers spending up to €60 more for lessons as fuel prices rise

The Road Safety Authority said it does not expect rising lesson prices to deter learner drivers. Stock image Expand

Caoimhe Gordon

The cost of learning to drive looks set to become more expensive, with driving schools already increasing the price of lessons amid soaring inflation and rising fuel costs.

Learner drivers must complete 12 mandatory lessons with a qualified instructor before applying for a test.

