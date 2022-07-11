Learner drivers spending up to €60 more for lessons as fuel prices rise

The cost of learning to drive looks set to become more expensive, with driving schools already increasing the price of lessons amid soaring inflation and rising fuel costs.

Learner drivers must complete 12 mandatory lessons with a qualified instructor before applying for a test.

However, the price of these lessons could now increase by as much as €60 as driving schools grapple with higher fuel prices.

Steve Murray, franchise manager of the Irish School of Motoring (ISM), said they made a commitment to keep prices at the same level this year.

However, he told the Irish Independent that it is becoming “more and more challenging” to avoid introducing price rises. ISM, which operates nationwide, currently charges €495 for 12 lessons.

A driving school in the West of Ireland said that it had raised the cost of driving lessons by €5 an hour last month due to the rising fuel costs.

However, the school said demand remained as people have no choice but to complete the mandatory lessons.

RSA School of Motoring, which operates across Ireland, offered 6 lessons in Dublin for €197 in 2018. Today, 4 lessons in Dublin cost €210.12 – an increase of €19.70 an hour.

Kevin Horgan is managing director of Ladybird Driving School, which has around 60 franchisees and is active in 19 counties. It has added a “€2 to €3 fuel surcharge” for each lesson in recent weeks.

“We are trying to keep it as low as possible,” Mr Horgan said. This extra fee goes to the instructor – who would have around 30 lessons a week – to cover the extra cost of fuel.

Mr Horgan said that learners are “willing to pay” to get the lessons done.

Although students are telling Ladybird that their other bills, such as rent, have also increased, with learners considering doing lessons over a longer period to spread out the costs.

According to a survey by MoneyGuide this January, the average charge for 12 lessons ranges from €425 to €577.

Waiting lists for tests have been reduced in some areas as backlogs built up over the pandemic have eased.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) said that the wait time is eight weeks currently.

However, learner drivers in some areas are struggling to locate instructors with availability to take on new students.

Mr Horgan said: “I need 50pc more instructors to deal with demand.”

Ladybird, Aviva and ISM are among the driving schools recruiting and training instructors.

The RSA said that it does not expect rising lesson prices to deter learner drivers.

A spokesperson said: “Given that demand has remained largely stable in recent years throughout economic challenges, RSA do not expect trends to be dissimilar should this occur.”

Lessons are not the only cost faced by learner drivers.

Students pay €45 for the theory test, €20 for an official eyesight report and €35 for a learner’s permit which lasts two years.

Following completion of the 12 lessons, a driving test costs €85.

And the official driving license costs €55, which lasts 10 years.