Merecedes has given its C-Class range - saloon, estate, coupé, cabriolet - a major mid-life overhaul.

Latest C-Class in autumn, and new S60 in 2019

The new models will not arrive until September at the earliest, so for most people it will be a 191-reg buy.

There will be three spec lines: Avantgarde, Exclusive and AMG. There are changes to the lights and grille (AMG versions), fresh electronic architecture and a new generation of 4cyl petrol engines.

The digital display lets you configure things to your taste, and there are two USB ports, an SD card reader and a media interface. The interior gets new trim, upholstery, colours and an improved multi-contour electric seat package.

The firm expects the biggest numbers of buyers for the C180 petrol, C180d and C200d models. Prices will be "comfortably close to the previous model". Intelligent drive technology aids semi-autonomous driving, with active distance control, lane change assist, emergency stop braking and steering assistance systems all contributing.

There is also EQ boost, which helps reduce fuel consumption and delivers extra power when accelerating or at low speeds. Next year there will be a plug-in diesel hybrid with 9spd transmission and a claimed electric-only range of 50km.

Other tech elements include an anti-theft alarm system that can record when someone damages your parked car.

Meanwhile, Volvo's mid-size saloon, the new S60, is not due until next year.

It was recently unveiled at the company's first US manufacturing plant in Charleston, South Carolina, making it the first Volvo car built in the US. It is also the first Volvo to be sold without a diesel. It will be powered by two, turbo-charged and super-charged, plug-in hybrid petrols - the T6 Twin Engine AWD 340hp plug-in and the T8 Twin Engine AWD plug-in (400hp) - as well as T5 and T6 petrols.

By the time it gets here, Irish buyers will be able to get one through the company's Care by Volvo subscription service. With this, there is no downpayment - you pay a monthly subscription fee rather than have outright ownership.

The city safety system with autobrake technology helps avoid collisions by recognising pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. City safety now also engages auto braking to mitigate oncoming collisions.

