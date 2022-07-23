Kia announces prices and spec for Niro PHEV and EV, due next month

Kia's new NIRO PHEV and EV models go on sale next month

KIA has been steadily building on the electric front here. It will have 14 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the line-up by 2027.

Meanwhile, the company has just announced pricing and spec for the Niro PHEV and Niro EV (pictured below).

The PHEV starts from €38,500, while the EV will cost from €45,715 when it goes on sale next month.

PHEV models are powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine; the electric version has a claimed range of 460km.

And, underlining the push to electric, the brand has just unveiled a new PHEV 1.6-litre version of the new Sportage.

Apparently, there has been a waiting list for this plug-in even though the current models have fared well, with 2,300 bought since launch early this year.

PHEV models across the range account for 11pc of the company’s sales now.

When you put that with the number of electric vehicles sold, one-in-three of its cars bought here comes with a plug of some description, be it plug-in or electric.

It has come a long way from the Sportage being primarily diesel, hasn’t it?

And that is the way things are going with many brands.

The Sportage PHEV comes in two trims – K3 at €46,000 and a K4 at €48,000.

The K3 comes with 19in alloys, dual-zone climate control, smart cruise control, highway driving assist, heated front and rear seats, power adjustable front seats and 12.3in infotainment screen with Kia Connect (UVO Connectivity).

The K4 model adds full leather trim, drivers’ memory seat, ventilated, heated front seats, 12.3in driver cluster and phone charger.

Both versions have all-wheel drive.