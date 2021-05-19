Keeping our fingers crossed that ‘new deal’ will lead to lower motoring premiums

Shopping around is the best way to save money on your car insurance

MOTORISTS will be hoping a recent landmark decision by judges will lead to lower insurance costs.

Last March, the Judicial Council approved guidelines that will mean payouts for whiplash will be more than halved and many other awards, for less serious injuries, will be reduced even further.

Minor injury claims make up most of the cost of compensation, with insurers long arguing that lower claims costs will lead to lower premiums.

Although the reductions in the amounts to be paid out for various injuries in the guidelines were not as much as organisations such as the Alliance for Insurance Reform would like, they have been described as “savage” by personal injuries lawyers.

Insurers had initially poured cold water on suggestions of big reductions in premiums.

However, that is changing according to Minister of State with responsibility for insurance Seán Fleming.

He has been meeting insurers to press home the need for reductions and said most were prepared to lower premiums from next month.

The feedback he is getting from discussions with insurers is that the new guidelines will lead to lower premiums soon.

Much will depend on the acceptance level of settlement offers made to c laimants to the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) under the new guidelines.

Thousands of insurance cases currently before the PIAB will be assessed under the new system.

Insurers are watching to see if fewer settlements are rejected by claimants.

“If fewer cases end up i n court, that will be a key issue for the insurers,” Mr Fleming said .

However, despite the judges approving the guidelines, some in the legal world doubt they will mean lower premiums.

The f ormer President of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, expressed scepticism about whether reduced personal injury awards will lead to lower cover.

Mr Justice Barton was also sceptical that the benefits of reduced award levels would be passed on.

He wondered whether the insurance industry was “building a case” against passing on reductions, and said judges should not do anything perceived as “bending to the will” of the executive because that undermined the independence of the judiciary.

The new judicial guidelines came into effect on April 24.

However, it is not just lower court awards that should lead to premiu m falls.

Policy-holder advocates argue that motorists are also due payback in terms of lower premiums as the pandemic has meant traffic volumes collapsed and claims are down.

In recognition of this, most insurers gave their policyhold ers €30-worth of vouchers each last year, but this was dismissed as inadequate.

The restrictions have meant a dramatic drop in car journeys and fewer accidents, and Peter Boland of the Alliance for Insurance Reform dismissed the vouchers some insurers paid

motorists.

Asked specifically about refunds, a spokesperson for Insurance Ireland said its members introduced a range of forbearance measures to help customers during Covid-19 restrictions.

Measures for personal customers include flexibility for those in financial distress, no cancellation fees or missed direct debit fees, continuing extension of cover for home working and priority for HSE staff.

The spokesperson added: “In addition, a number of Insurance Ireland motor insurance members have delivered €56m in rebates to customers, and Insurance Ireland health insurance members have delivered over €200m in rebates.”

Asked if it should force insurers to pay new, larger refunds, the Central Bank said it recently told insurance firms: “Regulated firms have an obligation to act honestly, fairly and professionally in the best interest of consumers and to comply with the Central Bank’s Consumer Protection Code and other regulatory requirements.”

If the industry is unwilling to pay new refunds, it must lower premiums due to the lower level of claims and the landmark move by the judges to agree to lower award guidelines.

Damages awards account for around 42pc of the cost of motor premiums.

If the awards levels reduce by half, as the judges are recommending, it would mean the costs of settling claims for insurance firms should drop by half.

That should translate into a reduction in the average premium of 20pc.

Insurers price on the basis of what is going to happen with claims in the next year.

If claims are lower, it should mean lower premiums.

But will all insurers get on board? That remains to be seen.

Two – Aviva and AIG – refused to offer motorists any refunds last year.

Reductions as a result of the new judicial guidelines will depend on the level of claims and the mix of business of the various insurers.

Those that normally get a lot of claims for minor motor injuries should be able to deliver the biggest reductions.

Insurers say Central Statistics Office figures have been showing falls in premium levels for months.

The industry says it cannot specify how much premiums will reduce as that would be a breach of competition law.

However, there is hope, so let’s keep our fingers crossed that consumers will benefit from the changes.