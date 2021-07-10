It is obvious we need fast chargers to put EV driving centre stage

Sincere thanks for so many of you saying such nice things about our test trip around Ireland in the all-electric SUV from Skoda, the ENYAQ.

The vast majority of opinions that accompanied the compliments centred on the key point I made: we need lots more fast chargers on more routes.

Several people said they are in the habit of charging solely at home and not thinking much about travelling far, but they realised they could, and would be encouraged to, do so if they could bank on there being fast chargers available. That would, some said, promote the role of their EV to more widespread use and lessen dependence on the petrol or diesel family car.

Read More

Isn’t that, in microcosm, what the whole push to electrification is all about? By that, I mean the gradual but inexorable replacement of fossil-fuelled cars with electric-powered vehicles. (Leave aside the fact that still too many EVs are being powered by fossil-fuel sources. We can only hope the proportion continues to fall as rapidly as we are given to believe.)

But while much was made of the addition of a new superhub at Monasterevin this week – it will suit me well for trips to and from the midlands – the real workhorses are, l think, clusters of fast chargers.

We should be seeing far more of them at this stage of the development of the network. In the overall scheme of things, the investment is small compared to the benefit and would r eplace range anxiety with confidence you won’t be stranded. That is the real-world challenge for all concerned.

And no, to answer some of your questions, I wouldn’t rule out a different sort of EV test at some stage this year.