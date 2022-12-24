It easy to whinge but we need to fill the gap between brave new world and the needs of motorists with few options

So many cars trundle along with just a driver at the wheel into horrendous bottlenecks on a daily basis

The easiest thing in the world for motorists to do is whinge about how they are being shunted, bit by bit, off the road.

The latest outline of proposed measures in the government’s Climate Action plan certainly means it’s going to be a tight squeeze for hundreds of thousands of us.

And our first reaction is to complain, justifiably in the main, about not having an alternative.

I think there is reason for real concern on that front but, let’s face it, we can’t fly in the face of the reality that we’ve got to take drastic measures to get emissions down. Limiting car journeys and spaces to park makes sense in that context.

I’ve always thought it crazy that so many cars trundle along with just a driver at the wheel into horrendous bottlenecks on a daily basis. It is not sustainable.

Of course public transport has to expand to meet what will be large numbers transferring from cars to buses and trains and trams.

And that’s where there is a massive job of work to do.

We are told details are being worked out. That is understandable considering the vastness of the task confronting them.

But we can’t forget that cars are the social and economic conduit of rural living especially and it would be grossly unfair for people to be punished because of where they live.

I believe drivers will go along with lower-car usage plans so long as they have alternatives.

Therein lies the nub of the problem. The level, and timespan, of investment to provide alternatives is going to be massive.

In the interim we can’t have car owners punished when there is no option but to drive.​