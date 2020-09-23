Is it worth buying now to avoid risk of price rise?

New car prices could soar by at least €1,000 under a new emissions system. Stock photo

The experts say new-car prices will rise by upwards of €1,000 in the new year if latest proposals are adopted by the Government in next month's Budget.

So does it make sense to buy now to avoid paying maybe multiples of €1,000 on some vehicles - especially mid-size petrol-driven popular SUVs?

It is difficult to say but a few factors are worth taking into account. For starters there is no guarantee the proposals by the Government's TSG think-tank will be taken partially or fully on board.

However, something has to be done about VRT bands under the higher emissions measured in real-world, global standardisation test driving. Doing nothing will send prices soaring. So we can't put it off much longer.

Emissions are registering 21pc higher on average than the old system; the cost of that has to be put in national and EU regulatory contexts. It would really be a matter of degree of severity on the tax bands and the subsequent impact on your pocket. But we do have to get in line.

It might be they adjust bands in such a way there is minimum or even lower impact. However, there is the parallel imperative of getting more people to drive EVs, plug-ins and hybrids so the Government can meet commitments to lowering the impact of transport on the environment.

To do that it could adopt a "carrot" (taxation favouring ultra low-emission models) where you are talking price reductions and "stick" (taxation coming down hard on cars with average or above average emissions).

Buying now gives you certainty and could save you a few thousand euro. But you only have three months of owning a 202-reg and that could be reckoned with in possibly getting less when you come to trade in again.

If there are increases from January 1 your cost of change could go up considerably but at least you'd have a current (2021) reg for a year. It is a balancing act. It might be worth checking on special deals that might swing the argument in either direction for you.

Indo Motoring