Is diesel dead when 99.9pc of emissions are mopped up?

The other side of the diesel debate is just how clean new cars can be with the proper equipment on board.

If someone told you their new motor can remove 99.9pc of diesel particulates, I imagine you would be fairly impressed.

Yes?

Well that is a claim made on Monday. It doesn't matter by whom (in this case it was by Peugeot expert, Colin Sheridan) but it does matter that the fact is on public record for public scrutiny and for open examination by regulatory bodies. Peugeot's claim that new diesels are 99.9pc effective in filtering out particulates is not something that can be lightly asserted. So we must take it at face value.

In doing so we have to accept that diesel may not be the monster it has come to be regarded by so many.

Just how clean can anything that burns fossil fuel be? Is 0.1pc of a particulate emissions too much? Yes. Is anything lower feasible? Probably. But to any right thinking person, surely it represents a phenomenal level of 'cleanliness' right now.

Others are attaining or on the cusp of reaching similar sorts of figures.

I'm not a lobbyist for anyone but I think we need to be aware there is a cleaner side of the diesel story.

Indo Motoring