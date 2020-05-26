Irish Motor Industry elects female president for first time in 98 years

Gillian Fanning took over the role as president of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry

NEARLY a century after its foundation the motor industry has elected its first female president.

Gillian Fanning took over the role as president of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) earlier today. She is the first female president in the society’s 98-year-history.

And she got right down to business by immediately calling for an early re-opening of NCT centres - even at a reduced capacity to allow for health and safety protocol. She said it wasn’t just a business issue; it has important road safety implications too.

Ms Fanning has extensive motor industry experience, serving as marketing director of the family-run national wholesale automotive distributor Serfac Limited.

She is also chairperson of the SIMI wholesalers’ committee and a member of the society’s management board. Her career has included communications, marketing and change-management roles in consultancy; and with Guinness, Diageo and Bank of Ireland.

She takes over at a time of huge challenges for the industry.

She said: “Recovery from the 2008 financial crisis has not been in line with economic outlooks and while we had reason to be optimistic at the start of 2020, COVID-19 has since had a devastating impact on our industry.”

She welcomed the fact that servicing and sales have been allowed to reopen with the critical July registration period approaching.

It will, she said, help to generate revenue and protect the 45,000 people employed throughout the country.

“However, the continuation of government supports is vital for business and the industry will need additional measures going forward, including the extension of the temporary COVID-19 wage subsidy scheme and the cancellation of commercial business rates until such a time as business activity returns to sufficient levels.”

Online Editors