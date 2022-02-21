Ireland needs 100,000 fast-charging points to meet 1million electric vehicle target, motor industry says

THE enormity of the challenge facing the government’s plan to have a million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 is graphically outlined in a new report today.

The research for the Society of the Irish Motor Industry claims we need to establish 100,000 fast-charging points over the next eight years to help meet that EV target. That is a tall order as we currently only have 1,900 public chargers at 800 sites.

Little wonder then that the report emphasises the ‘huge investment’ needed in the charging infrastructure.

The target of one-million EVs is a key environmental government policy. Meeting it will be extremely difficult unless there are also subsidies, incentives and supports to remove the oldest, most polluting cars from the road, it says.

People would have to be encouraged to shift from their older car to electric and/or newer, greener, vehicles. All of which requires investment “if Ireland is to provide all commuters with viable transport options”.

In its analysis, it says that removing hundreds of thousands of older cars (pre-2011 for example) and replacing them with EVs would reduce carbon emissions by 875,000 tonnes.

That is the equivalent of planting more than 1.1 billion trees – enough to cover nearly all of Co Clare.

The European Commission aims to have 30m EVs on the road by 2030 and estimates that 3m public chargers will be needed to support them.

“By the same measure, Ireland would need 100,000 public chargers, with all new being fast chargers, to serve the proposed 1 million EVs here by the same date,” the report claims.

It adds: “Currently there are 1,900 chargers installed at 800 sites across the island of Ireland and with the current number of 47,000 EVs on Irish roads the number of charging points falls far short of the 4,700 realistically needed to serve these.”

The report was produced by Arup consultancy, economist Jim Power and commissioned by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

Another area regarded as vital to help reach the one-million EV mark is the creation of a second-hand electric vehicle fleet.

There isn’t much of a one at present. That is because the used-EV pool depends on how many new cars are sold each year. The more sold the more likely that good secondhand EVs will come on the market as the years go by. However, new-car sales have been low for years now so there have not been as many electric cars bought and subsequently traded as secondhand. There are currently three times as many used vehicles being sold as new vehicles but there is an ‘insignificant’ second-hand electric-car market.

Other factors have delayed the availability of electric vehicles - new and used.

They include disruptions by Covid-19, Brexit and the global chip supply shortage.

The report says that to achieve the required investment in public charging infrastructure, a broader approach is required.

It should include policies on charging at home as well as “diversifying the distribution of fast charge points” across the country to ensure installations support “a complete and robust network”.

It also sees scope for the integration of private market investment into charging infrastructure to speed up the process and to off-set the “capital intensity” required to build a widespread charger network.

The report does credit the government with leading the way by currently requiring that all their fleets are replaced by electric vehicles but suggests this could be expedited by requiring a turnover every two-or-three years.

Responding to the report SIMI president Gillian Fanning said: “All stakeholders as outlined in this report have a responsibility to collaborate in delivering charging infrastructure, incentives and education so that consumers who are at the heart of this plan and critical to its success have the confidence to make the change to zero emission vehicles in greater numbers.”

SIMI director general Brian Cooke added: “We must remember that the majority of motorists buy a used car, and for them, particularly those in older cars, their EV journey will be longer. We need to support all motorists to trade up to newer, less polluting, cars.”

Terry Lee-Williams, ARUP and co-author of the report says buyer confidence that they can charge their car when they want to will largely determine the speed of EV adoption. “So the government must stimulate charger availability ahead of people buying vehicles, until the market matures.”

Economist Jim Power who co-authored the report says: “Government support is essential in creating this business environment, through EV grant subsidies, incentives and supporting infrastructure investment which will encourage consumers to take action and expedite sales.”