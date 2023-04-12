INEOS Grenadier joins presidential ranks before going on sale here

The eagle-eyed among you may have noticed something familiar, yet different, in the vehicle profile of the staff supporting the visit of US president Joe Biden.

It’s the INEOS Grenadier (above), the on-road/off-road reality dream of Jim Ratcliffe, British billionaire, CEO and chairman of INEOS chemical group, one-third owner of Mercedes Formula 1. And possibly the next owner of Manchester United football club.

This INEOS Grenadier aims to be the best utilitarian 4x4 on the globe.

Built at Hambach, on the French-German border, rivals include the G-Wagon, Discovery, and the Defender of old.

Powered by a BMW twin-turbo 3-litre diesel (246bhp, 550Nm torque) it has an 8spd ZF transmission.

It is worth noting that INEOS is the largest manufacturer of hydrogen in the world, so future models are expected to reflect that source.

The Grenadier is imported and distributed into Ireland by Orangeworks Automotive and will be officially launched here quite soon.