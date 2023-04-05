Hyundai pulls off remarkable treble with IONIQ6 at World Car awards

Hyundai has pulled off a remarkable treble at this year’s prestigious World Car awards.

Its IONIQ6 model has been voted World Car of the Year for 2023 as well as winning the World Electric Vehicle and World Car design awards.

The extraordinary thing is that this is the second year in a row it has taken a trio of awards with the brand’s IONIQ 5 winning out in the same three categories last year.

The winners were announced today at the New York international auto show.

A jury of 100 motoring journalists from 32 countries, including the Irish Independent’s representative, chose the winner by secret ballot.

Initially there were 78 eligible vehicles.

In the overall World Car of the Year category, the IONIQ 6 was chosen from an initial entry list of 30 cars. This was distilled to a top three after initial ballots - with the BMW X1/iXi and the KIA Niro being the other finalists for the overall award.

In the World Electric Vehicle category, the IONIQ 6 was chosen from an initial entry list of 21. It was shortlisted with the BMW i7 and the Lucid Air before a final vote put it out in front.

The shortlist of three finalists for the World Design award included the IONIQ 6, the Range Rover and the Lucid Air. And, in the final shakedown vote the Hyundai won the accolade thereby making it a momentous treble win for the car.

Meanwhile, in other awards categories the 2023 World Luxury Car was won by the LUCID AIR. The other finalists in that category were the BMW 7 Series/ i7 and Genesis G90.

The KIA EV6 GT was voted the 2023 World Performance Car ahead of the Nissan Z and the Toyota GR Corolla.

And the 2023 World Urban Car award was won by the CITROEN C3.