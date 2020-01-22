A number of years ago, we conducted research on driver distraction. It involved asking volunteers to keep a diary of their daily experiences.

A number of years ago, we conducted research on driver distraction. It involved asking volunteers to keep a diary of their daily experiences.

How to prevent your children distracting you when driving

The results showed that the two biggest distractions for drivers are the mobile and children. That may not sound very surprising, but what may surprise you is that child distraction could be the more lethal of the two.

According to researchers at Monash University in Australia, children can be 12 times more distracting to a driver than a mobile.

Our survey found that the most common types of distractions include the driver turning to look at what's going on in the back seat. Engaging in conversation with the child, leaning into the back to help or pacify the child and even playing with the child are examples.

The Australian study found that on average a parent takes their eyes off the road for three minutes and 22 seconds in the course of a 16-minute trip.

Parents, it appears, are resigned to child distraction and sceptical of finding a permanent solution.

Our own research found that people are trying to be good drivers and good parents at the same time. They struggle to put the child's more immediate needs behind the task of driving the car safely.

The study found that 'a good parent' wouldn't ignore their child screaming in the back seat without at least trying to intervene. Yet the mere act of attempting to attend to a child makes them poor drivers and puts their children in danger.

Driving with children can be an experience filled with anxiety, guilt, frustration and irritation. In trying to solve the conundrum of how to be a good parent and a good driver, they first need to understand the risks that children pose.

They should understand that the things going on outside the car need their attention much more than inside.

One major solution, according to the Monash University report, is ensuring children are in the correct child car seat and sitting comfortably. We see it regularly at our Check it Fits child-car seat service. Think how you would feel on a trip in a car sitting in an incorrectly fitted seat, wearing layers of padded clothing and the straps cutting into your shoulders. The Australian researchers found the children in their study were in the incorrect position for more than 70pc of the journey time.

This could explain some of the constant crying and trying to get out of the seat behaviour. That is backed up here too as 4-out-of-5 seats we examine are fitted incorrectly.

Ensuring your child is properly restrained in the correct seat could eliminate a big cause of distraction.

Other useful advice includes:

* Attend to your children's needs before the journey. Ensure there is nothing important they might need while you are driving;

* Focus fully on the road. Everything and everyone else can wait;

* If your children start acting up keep your attention on the road;

* If you feel you need to intervene, find a safe place to pull over, but under no circumstances on the hard shoulder of a motorway;

* Otherwise stay focused on the driving.

You have spent every waking moment working hard to protect your children. By making in-car safety your priority you can avoid putting them at risk. By focusing on being a good driver, you will also be a good parent.

Indo Motoring