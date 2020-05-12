How they have geared up for the 'new normal' in dealerships

CAR dealerships are re-opening on Monday - for servicing, repair and possibly some sales.

They have had time to adjust their premises and procedures to the new 'normal' world of trying to keep a business going while looking after the health of staff and customers.

Here we take the example of one distributor, Toyota Ireland, and what you can expect. The initial focus will be dealing with vehicle servicing or repairs. Sales will follow "in line with government guidelines".

Toyota's measures include: Sanitisation stations at all entrances, two-metre distance markers, protective screens for all, hand sanitisers on all desks, PPE for staff with masks and gloves (for customers as required), full sanitisation for all touch points in cars, disposable covers on seats, steering wheel and gear stick, contactless drop-off and pick-up, local collection/delivery from home or office can be arranged, contactless payment.

Like other marques those looking for a new or used car can use the brand's new virtual showroom tools. Dealers will offer unaccompanied test drives.

*Meanwhile, Toyota is to bring its seven-seat hybrid Highlander SUV (pictured) to the Irish market in the first half of next year.

Indo Motoring