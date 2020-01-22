AN IRISH couple saved so much when they quit smoking they were able to plan to buy a new Tesla.

AN IRISH couple saved so much when they quit smoking they were able to plan to buy a new Tesla.

How one couple quit cigarettes and bought a Tesla with the savings

Séamus Murray and his wife Susan reckoned they were spending €30 a day - that's €210 a week - on cigarettes.

Put it another way: a mortgage-dimension €840-a-month was going up in smoke.

When they quit they put the money aside assiduously. And with the aid of an app Séamus no longer has, they monitored the savings. "You'd be amazed at how quickly it added up. Thousands and thousands of euro," he told Irish Independent Motors.

Enjoying their new EV: Seamus says he plans to drive to Costa del Sol in his Model 3.

The money they saved permitted enjoyment of some great holidays.

And they caught the electric-car bug big-time while on one of two cruises.

Séamus recalled how when they visited the Tesla store in Tampa, Florida a Scottish lady took them for a drive in a Model S.

That was November 2015 but because it was a Model S, Séamus knew he couldn't afford it.

However, as soon as the smaller Model 3 was subsequently announced he put down his €1,000 reservation. The 3 was launched on March 31, 2016.

Three years, five months and 29 days later he collected his brand new car at Tesla's Sandyford outlet in Dublin.

It is a real-life example of the difference between spending €30 a day on cigarettes and €30 a month on e-cigarettes.

But while the savings were sizeable and put the 3 within touching distance there was a bit of a finance gap. Séamus wasn't sure how he would get the rest of the money together.

They had worked out that: "We could use the €30 per day we saved on cigarettes toward our Tesla fund. Between the day of the launch and September 28, 2019, I had accumulated approximately €40,000, plus some savings.

"Between that, and a small credit union loan, we purchased a Model 3 Performance."

On the day of delivery, he tells how he arrived with son Andrew and three grandchildren at the Tesla centre.

After a short presentation and a Q&A session, he and the other buyers took delivery of their new 3 models.

That was the fifth brand-new car he's ever taken after many years of driving; and he reckons it was by far the best delivery experience of a new vehicle he's had.

Since then they have been on several road trips, covering a total distance of 2,200km on their most recent drive to the UK.

"The Supercharger network in Europe is outstanding and is constantly improving," Séamus says.

"So much so, that this coming August 2020 I'm planning a road trip to the Costa del Sol and expect to cover approximately 8,000km."

He and a couple of friends are going by car; wives are flying down, he told me.

Séamus says owning a Model 3 all-wheel drive Long Range means he can drive anywhere in Ireland from his northside Dublin home without needing to charge.

"As an EV driver, this is huge," Séamus says.

He also loves the software updates.

"The first one I received gave me the ability to watch Netflix and YouTube, plus multiple arcade games, when parked.

"I've also received multiple updates which adds improvements to the car."

He says his car is constantly evolving and improving right in front of his eyes with "extremely practical and fun stuff".

Theirs is an 'electric' home, for sure. Susan has a Hyundai Ioniq electric vehicle as well.

Both cars are used every day.

They charge them at home on alternate nights (availing of night-rate charges): "We take it in turns."

The ESB bill for the first 30 days of charging both cars was €64.

His advice for other electric-vehicles owners is: *ABC (Always Be Charging).

*And: "Don't let the range drop below 100km" if you can help it.

Séamus runs a successful business in Dublin which supplies grease traps - every commercial kitchen needs one. They keep grease from going down the sink, he explains.

A bit like the saving you can make when you quit smoking perhaps?

Irish Independent