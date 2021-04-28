Hope of many happy returns on back of pent-up demand 

The new-era MINI aims to be the first BMW brand to go fully electric

The Mercedes EQ EQB goes on sale here in January

Hyundai unveiled its new KONAN hot hatch urban SUV, which is due to hit Ireland next year

IT’S MINI-and-many happy returns on two fronts this week. The thoroughly modern MINI is 20 years in production.

But on a much broader canvas there is strong evidence to suggest there is a genuine return on the way of appetite to buy new or newer cars due to the expected reopening of dealerships.

The motor industry has been hit hard by Covid-19 closures but, ingeniously, dealers have managed to sell and deliver cars. I know it will take time to recover properly but it is a remarkable achievement. Many happy returns are hoped for.

Now all everyone involved wants is a fair crack of the whip, if and when, normal trading resumes.

Dealers will be encouraged by recent data that show that two-in-five people still intend to buy a car in 2021.

That’s a strong indication of consumer pent-up demand.

The majority of motorists (60pc) are planning to spend more than €15,000 on their next motor, according to the DoneDeal study.

If needs be, for now, they will persist with the ‘click and collect’ system of buying that has flourished in necessity during lockdown – at 42pc the figure is up from 30pc last year.

And trading-in, rather than selling separately, is becoming more popular, the report says, with 63pc of buyers saying that’s their plan of action when they buy at a dealership.

Other elements of the report reveal that 40pc intend to buy a hybrid or electric car in 2021 – a 5pc increase on last year.

Meanwhile Hyundai has revealed the new KONA N hot hatch urban SUV. Here next year, it will be the first SUV to join the ‘N’ lineup.

It has several high-performance elements including Launch Control as well as an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission

It comes with a powerful 280PS 2-litre petrol engine and has a variety of motorsport-inspired elements. There are 19ins forged alloys, special sports seats and a special sound experience.

‘MINI happy returns’ was my humble headline way of marking the arrival of the new-era BMW-owned MINI all of 20 years ago.

Back on April 26, 2001, the first new MINI rolled off the line in Oxford.

Since then MINI has built more than five million cars in the UK. The three-door/five-door hatch, Clubman and MINI Electric are all built on the same production line.

The brand’s plants at Oxford and Swindon employ 4,500+ as part of the push to build a MINI every 67 seconds. By early next decade MINI says it will be first BMW Group brand to go fully electric.

From small to large: Mercedes is adding an electric seven-seater EQB to its lineup. This car is something of a masterpiece of space management; when not full of humans, you can use the 1,710-litre boot capacity for hauling big stuff.

The second-row seats are highly adjustable – needed to provide easier access to the optional third-row seven-seat arrangement.

With a claimed range of 478km it is going on sale in Europe in September and is due here in January. Expect front-wheel and all-wheel drive versions.

It will have battery capacities starting from 66.5 kWh and power ratings up to and topping 200kW.

The large Mercedes CLS coupe, meanwhile, returns after being revised and is due here in July.

