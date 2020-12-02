Here’s some good news on car insurance – and tips for better deals

ONE benefit from the deadly outbreak of the coronavirus could be lower-cost motor insurance.

This is due to insurers having lower numbers of claims because more people working from home and not commuting by car or driving as much generally.

Some Irish insurers are said to be noting huge drops in the volumes of claims. It coincides with a period during which insurance has been falling anyway.

No doubt you’ve heard critics of the industry say they certainly should fall. Indeed, the Central Bank recently reported that motor insurers in the Irish market collectively made profits of €142m last year. That was up from €130m the previous year.

Central Bank statisticians say the cost of the average motor premium now is €653. That is a rise of 35pc over the past 10 years.

Yet, over the same period, the cost of claims per policy has fallen by 9pc.

The good news is that there is an expectation premiums will continue to fall. Jonathan Hehir of Insuremycars.ie expects so.

“Much has been said about the lower claims volumes expected as a result of significantly fewer cars currently on the road. This gives insurers some incentive to lower their premiums and compete for business based on price.

“This is good news for motorists, of course. It could be just the start of falls to come, in terms of premiums. Overall claim costs for 2020 will almost certainly be lower as a result of the lockdown.”

Peter Boland of the Alliance for Insurance Reform said the historic drop-off in economic and social activity means the level of risk on motor, public liability and employer liability insurance has collapsed.

“This all allows insurers to display commitment towards the communities they make their profits from by offering lower-cost motor insurance.”

Finance Minister Paschal Donoh oe told insurers, when he called them to a teleconference meeting earlier this year, that they needed to be fair to policyholders, pointing out that motor was a highly profitable segment of the insurance market.

The Irish Independent has reported how motorists are being charged hundreds of euro extra for the exact same cover under the dual-pricing system being perpetuated by insurers.

A dossier recently handed to the Central Bank exposes how differences of up to €740 – yes €740 – were found when it comes to renewing a policy.

Dual-pricing uses big data to pick out clients who are unlikely to challenge renewal quotes; often these are vulnerable customers.

Pressure is mounting to impose a ban on the controversial practice in the Irish insurance market after the UK regulator signalled an end to it there.

Dual pricing is one of the reasons many drivers are surprised with higher premium renewal quotes than they paid the previous year even though they do not present a greater risk .

HOW TO GET A BETTER DEAL

That is all by way of background to you getting a better deal when you come to renew your premium.

The only way to ensure you are not caught out by sharp dual-pricing practices is – yes, you’ve guessed it – to shop around.

Instead of doing the leg work yourself, you could use a broker – as long as he/she represents a number of insurers in the market.

You should never automatically renew your policy as competition is fiercest among insurers for new customers.

The best approach is to get a quote online from a broker like CoverinaClick.ie or McCarthy Insurance Group, which provide quotes from a range of firms.

Alternatively, contact a broker you know. You could get quotes directly from multiple insurers .

Also, given that the amount of detail you are asked to input for a quote can vary a lot and thereby affect the final price, you may save yourself a bit of time by picking up the phone to insurers instead of getting online quotes.

Then contact your current insurer. See if they can match your best quote. If not, then it could be time to switch.

To switch, you will need to complete an online or offline application form, and send on a copy of your driving licence and existing no-claims bonus (NCB) letter, which you should get from your current insurer, and your payment details.

Another option is to increase your excess. This is the amount of a claim you pay when you make a claim. The higher the excess, the lower the premium.

Obviously, you need to ensure the excess is still affordable or this trick is a bit pointless. Having insurance is of little use if, when you make a claim, you have to pay the first €1,000 because that is the excess you have chosen.

When you are seeking out quotes, make sure you don’t overestimate the value of your car or you will end up paying a higher premium than necessary.

Pay for your cover annually if you can afford to do so. Paying monthly is the same as taking a high-interest loan; interest as high as 20pc can be imposed on top of the premium for paying by instalments.

What should help drivers is that new regulations came into force last year.

These require insurers to state last year’s price, in addition to this year’s, on the renewal notice.

This should be an enormous help as it will allow you to compare and contrast insurance costs, according to the managing director of InsureMyCars.ie, Jonathan Hehir.

“But there may be unintended consequences of this new legislation, which is being put in place to create more transparency around insurance quotes,” Mr Hehir warned.

“This is because if a motorist does see a reduction in cost, no matter how small, when compared with last year’s premium, they may automatically assume that this is the best deal, when in reality there may be a much greater saving to be made with another insurer.”

He said you need to be mindful that showing loyalty to a specific insurer won’t necessarily equate to a reduction in your premium or in securing the best deal.

Factors that have the biggest influence on the quotes you get are: (a) the number of years you have been claim-free and the type of licence you have; and (b) the type and age of the vehicle.

So if you have recently passed your test, or have accumulated five years’ NCB (no-claims bonus), or want to add or remove a named driver, or plan to change your car, these are all good reasons to seek out a better deal.

Good luck.

Online Editors