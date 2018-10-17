These are first official pictures of BMW's largest sports activity vehicle (SAV) to date, the X7.

Here's BMW's largest SAV. . . new X7 is a 7-seater, due here in Spring

It is due to go on sale from February and is expected to make its global debut at the LA motor show next month.

The range-topping SAV, a rival to the likes of the Mercedes GLS and Range Rover, has three rows of seats. BMW claims the third row comprises full-size seats with armrests, cupholders and USB ports.

All seats are adjusted electrically and, depending on seat use, luggage capacity can stretch from 326 litres to 2,120 litres.

It's a big car: 5,151mm long, 2,000mm wide, 1,805mm high and with a wheelbase of 3,105mm.

Standout features are its large windows, high ground clearance and long roofline. There is a two-section split tailgate as well.

Standard wheels are 20ins alloys, but you can opt for 21ins and 22ins versions.

Vernasca leather trim is standard, as are four-zone auto climate control, three-section panoramic glass roof and ambient lighting.

Engines from launch here will include a 6cyl, 340hp petrol xDrive40i, and two 6cyl in-line diesels (265hp - xDrive30d and a 400hp M50d)

All these engines come with the brand's 8spd Steptronic transmission.

Indo Motoring