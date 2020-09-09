Ford in SYNC as they plan to ease driver distractions

Ford recently unveiled their new-gen SYNC infotainment system. It seems to do a lot more than the current one - you can control so many things before you even sit in.

It is being initially rolled out in the all-electric Mustang Mach-E which is due here in the first quarter of 2021.

The core aim is - and should be - to reduce the level of driver distraction by having as intuitive a set of responses and command recognition as possible.

Ford say navigating SYNC interface now means you are never more than two touches away from any application, information or control.

A more sophisticated Voice Control system, which "understands" conversational speech better, appears to make radio and phone instructions less prone to confusion. A far more effective navigation system will come as a boon too.

The interface comprises a 15.5ins HD touch display with, thankfully, a dial at the bottom of the screen for tactile volume adjustment. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both pre-installed.

The new-gen set-up is twice as powerful as that which launched SYNC more than a decade ago. And it will update over-the-air without you noticing it.

You can do a lot of car stuff from your smartphone. It can pre-configure many functions before you sit in. More than 80 settings can be customised in the Mustang Mach-E - from cabin temperature to ambient lighting.

It also gives you feedback on your driving. Critically for EV drivers it can plot your best route, let you know where the nearest charging points are and alert you to low power levels. The system can also identify individual drivers by their smartphone or key fob and apply their settings.

There's much more to it than all that (and they sure went into detail) but after the instructive webinar I came away with the impression the distraction-free future to which it contributes can be, simplistically perhaps, boiled down to two major forces at play: excellent voice control and pre-drive programming.

