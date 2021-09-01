Electrified cars account for nearly one-third of new-car sales this year with 7pc fully electric

Electric cars and hybrids now account for nearly one-third of all models bought so far this year, new figures reveal.

The latest data from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry shows that diesel now accounts for 34.09pc of new-car registrations, with petrol on 32.5pc. At the same time, hybrid sales are accounting for 16.32pc of all registrations with fully electric cars on 7.33pc and plug-in hybrids on 7.11pc, making a combined total of 30.76pc market share.

And last month’s new-car sales figures reflect the accelerating transition to electric with a total of 831 new fully electric vehicles (EVs) registered (14pc of all types of cars bought), compared with 294 in August 2020. So far this year 7,057 new fully electric cars have been bought – that compares with 2,954 for the corresponding period last year.

Overall, the latest figures show, that new-car registrations were up 25pc last month: 6,013 versus 4,808 for August 2020 and 5,088 in 2019 (+18.2pc).

So far this year 96,309 new cars have been registered as the market, despite Covid-19 restrictions, has been buoyed by new-reg July and August surges in demand.

The latest figure compares with 78,864 for the corresponding period in 2020 and 110,527 in 2019 (-12.9pc).

Used imports hit the 5,088 mark last month – down from 8,141 in August 2020, a fall on the 9,706 imported in August 2019. Year to date used imports are up 16.4pc (46,185) on 2020 (39,668) but down 36.0pc on 2019 (72,214).

SIMI director general Brian Cooke said of the new data: “The appetite among consumers for new cars, boosted by pent-up demand and strong consumer savings, that was in evidence in July has continued into August. New-car sales are up 25pc on the same month last year and by 22pc year to date.”

But he said that the numbers should be viewed in the context of the pre-Covid market with registrations still lagging 18pc behind 2019.

He added: “What is positive is that those businesses and consumers who have been buying new cars are choosing lower emitting vehicles across all fuel types. In particular there has been a significant uplift in the sale of new electric cars since the start of this year.”

Mr Cooke said it is vital the momentum behind the drive to lower emissions is maintained and built on.

And he warned that any budgetary measures on new cars must support a strong new-car market that focuses on lower-emitting vehicles, and on getting older, higher-emitting cars off the road.

“We need integrated incentives to build consumer confidence and encourage behavioural change across both the new and used vehicle markets. In Budget 2022 this means a budget that encourages consumers and business to trade up to a lower emitting vehicle,” he said.

He said the electric vehicle grants, 0pc benefit-in-kind (BIK) for company cars and other incentives are vital supports to increase the sales of EVs that need to be extended.

Meanwhile, the SIMI statistics also show that the five top selling brands last month were: 1. Toyota 2. Volkswagen 3. Hyundai 4. Skoda 5. Ford.

The five biggest selling models were: 1. Hyundai Tucson, 2. Toyota Corolla, 3. Toyota Yaris, 4. Toyota Rav 4, 5. Volkswagen Tiguan.

The top selling fully electric cars so far this year were: 1. The Volkswagen ID.4; 2. Volkswagen ID.3; 3. KIA Niro; 4. Nissan Leaf; 5.Tesla Model 3.

The top-selling EV for August was the Volkswagen ID.3.