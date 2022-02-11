Electric growth mirrored in list of World Car of Year finalists

THE growth of and demand for electric cars is reflected in this year’s World Car of the Year finalists line-up, with several in the shake-up for awards.

From an initial list of 28 contenders, it now comes down to who emerges as winner from: the Audi Q4 e-tron; Cupra Formentor; Ford Mustang Mach-E; Genesis G70; Honda Civic; Hyundai IONIQ 5; Hyundai Tucson; Kia EV6; Lexus NX; and Toyota GR86/Subaru BRZ.

There is a special World Electric Vehicle of the Year award. The five finalists in this new category are: Audi e-tron GT; BMW iX; Ford Mustang Mach-E; Hyundai IONIQ 5; and Mercedes EQS.

The World Urban Car will be chosen from: Dacia Sandero; Opel Mokka; Renault Kiger; Toyota Yaris Cross; and Volkswagen Taigun.

The World Luxury Car class winner will be from: Audi Q5 Sportback; BMW iX; Genesis GV70; Mercedes EQS; and Volvo C40 Recharge.

The Performance Car finalists are: Audi e-tron GT; BMW M3/M4; Porsche 911 GT3; Toyota GR86/Subaru BRZ; and Volkswagen Golf GTI/R.

All cars competing in these categories are eligible for the 2022 World Car Design of the Year award.

The winners will be announced on April 13 at the New York Auto Show.