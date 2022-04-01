Electric car sales double as more than 6,000 sold so far in 2022

THE number of battery electric new vehicles (BEVs) bought this year has more than doubled.

Latest figures from the SIMI show that 6,244 new ‘full electric’ cars (driven by battery power alone) have been registered compared with 2,816 for the corresponding period in 2021.

The trend continued into March with 1,930 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) registered – as opposed to 1,034 for the corresponding period last year.

The figures show that ‘pure’ electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and conventional hybrids continue to significantly attract buyers. They now have a combined market share of 44.63pc and are steadily catching up with the combined registrations for diesels and petrols.

The figures were published as the government yesterday outlined the country’s first national electric vehicle charging infrastructure strategy.

It aims to develop a charging network to support up to 194,000 electric cars and vans by 2025.

It will spend €100m over three years in expanding the network.

Four main types of charging form the basis of the network: Homes/apartments, residential neighbourhood, destination charging and motorway/enroute charging.

The strategy sets out a plan for each element in the coming years and will be based on partnerships between the Department of Transport and relevant stakeholders (industry, private charge point operators, local authorities and citizen drivers).

Against that backdrop, it is not surprising that the decline in buying cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) continues.

Petrol accounts for 27.4pc of all cars registered with diesel now on 25.83pc but conventional hybrid buying (24.56pc) is steadily catching up. BEVs account for 12.51pc of the market and plug-ins are on 7.56pc.

Overall registrations for all type of cars are up 4pc (49,928) on the first quarter of 2021, the SIMI figures show.

There was a big increase last month with registrations up 40.7pc despite scarcity of supply.

Used imports year to date are down 36.8pc (11,641) on 2021 and that continues to drive secondhand prices higher by the day.

SIMI director general Brian Cooke said that while new car sales are up 41pc on March last year and 4pc year to date, they still remain 22pc behind pre-Covid (2019) levels.

“There is strong demand for new and used cars among consumers, although supply continues to remain a major challenge for the industry, while the hire-drive market continues to be well below pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

He said the acceleration in EV sales stems from the increase in the number of models on the market and the SEAI grants supporting their purchase.

He welcomed the Government's publication of their draft Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Strategy 2022-2025.

“It is vital that Ireland delivers a modern agile charging infrastructure that keeps pace with both the increasing number of EVs and the ongoing improvements in charging technologies.”

The top 5 selling car brands March 2022 were: 1. Toyota. 2 Hyundai. 3 KIA. 4. SKODA. 5. Volkswagen.

Biggest selling models were 1. The Hyundai Tucson 2. Toyota Corolla, 3. Toyota C-HR, 4. Toyota RAV 4, 5. Toyota Yaris.

The top selling electric brands were: 1 Hyundai IONIQ 5, 2. Volkswagen ID.4, 3. KIA EV6, 4. Nissan LEAF, 5. Tesla Model 3.