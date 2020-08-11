Driving licences that expired after March 1 extended for seven months amid increased demand for services

Learner permits issued between July 1 and 31 October 31 are also being extended by four more months

Driving licences that expired after March 1, 2020 will be extended by seven months.

The Department of Transport has confirmed that driving permits will remain valid for seven months after the original expiry date amid huge disruption to the Road Safety Authority’s licensing services.

Over-70s will also avail of an exemption which means that no medical report is required for them unless they have a pre-existing condition.

The RSA, which operates the National Driver License Service (NDLS) aims to extend its online services over the coming months.

The new measure means that a person whose driving licence expired just before lockdown on 10 March 2020, for example, will have their permit’s validity extended to 10 October 2020.

Minister of State Hildegard Naughton said it was important to take the necessary measures to prioritise the health and safety of drives and staff working at the NDLS.

“This latest extension will also go a long way in allaying concerns that many drivers may be facing with delays in renewing their licence,” she said.

“The NDLS, in line with many other state agencies, has seen an increased demand for its services since resuming operations following its temporary closure due to the COVID emergency.”

The NDLS is due to communicate with people who had appointments booked in August and September of this year and who had been granted an extension, to ask them to cancel their appointment.

Learner permits issued between July 1 and 31 October 31 are also being extended by four more months.

