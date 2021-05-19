Dacia checks in to bargain basement with new Sanderos

BARGAIN-basement brand Dacia has introduced two new models here and I’ve driven an entry-level hatch (from just under €13,000) and the top-level Stepway bi-fuel (petrol, LPG) costing just under €20,000.

The ‘conventional’ five-door hatch costs from €12,990 (Essential, Comfort spec), while the taller, robust-looking Stepway costs from €15,990 (it adds a Prestige spec).

Stepways account for 60pc of purchases, but, significantly, 30pc of buyers opt for the basic hatch. A th ree-year/100,000km warranty is standard.

Built on a new platform, the models have the same external dimensions as before, but there’s more internal room. Supermini space at city-car prices, they say.

Rear-seat passengers get an extra 42mm of leg room and boot capacity is up to 328 litres (1,108 litres with rear seats folded). The Stepway gets a 174mm increase in ground clearance and has an excellent driving position.

Powering all models is a one-litre petrol, three-cylinder engine with varying outputs. The SCe 65 (65bhp, Sandero only) has a five-speed manual; there’s a 90bhp CVT auto and a 100bhp, six-speed Bi-Fuel (petrol and LPG).

The LPG tank slots in the spare-wheel slot under the boot; the petrol tank remains at 50 litres; no interior room or luggage capacity is affected. Running on LPG reduces CO2 emissions by 11pc compared with petrol.

Road tax is from €190 to €210. The 65bhp engine fared well on my drive while the Stepway bi-fuel version was noticeably nippy.

While the upgraded interior in my entry-level hatch was dull but comfortable, the Stepway ‘Prestige’ trim was excellent all-round for the price.

Entry-level versions get a Media Control infotainment system. It uses an app through the driver’s smartphone (secured in a special cradle) to cater for everything from radio to sat-nav. An eight-inch MediaNav display is standard on, and from, Comfort spec. It embraces navigation and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The latest ADAS safety tech is ‘available’ and includes blind spot warning, emergency brake assist and parking sensors.

Dacia claims the cars’ two-star EuroNCAP score doesn’t reflect the individual four-star and three-star ratings for crash and safety technology. That’s because, it says, the test overall automatically defaults to the lowest rating.

On a more practical level, Flex wheels can replicate alloys and are less expensive to replace. Standard (‘Essential’) spec includes 15-inch steel wheels, ISOFIX points, cruise control, manual air con, Media Control and DAB radio.

Comfort has 15-inch Flex wheels, eight-inch MediaNav display, front fogs, keyless entry, rear electric windows, rear parking sensors and rear-view camera.

Stepway spec mostly mirrors the hatchback. It includes 16-inch Flex wheels, skid plates, special upholstery and electric front windows.

Comfort spec includes much the same as the Sandero hatch, but has modular roof bars and front fogs. Prestige spec, meanwhile, has 16-inch alloys, central armrest with console storage, electronic parking brake, blind spot warning and auto air conditioning .