Countryman goes electric as Mini stretches it to make an even bigger SUV

Mini’s Countryman has been one of the most deceptively spacious compact SUVs around for some time.

Now there’s a new, electric version coming on stream that should be even roomier because EVs don’t have invasive transmission tunnels running down the middle of the cabin.

This latest model is a significant 13cm longer (4,429mm), which opens up a good deal more space.

Further, it is now also 6cm taller (1,613mm), which means more headroom for all on board too.

The new Countryman is also going to create its own little bit of automotive history in that it will be the first Mini to be produced in Germany.

That process is scheduled to begin in November.

Mini is claiming the new model will be a vibrant mix of electrified “go-kart driving” with a minimal ecological footprint due to “green” production processes and eco-friendly materials. Well, that’s what it says.

The Countryman E version, it also says, can deliver 191hp, while the SE ALL4 model can pump 313hp thanks to drive units on the front and rear axles.

This optional all-wheel drive should be great fun to drive.

Battery capacity runs to 64.7kWh and there is an estimated range of up to 450km.

Playing a part in keeping it as ecologically friendly as possible is the use of “green” and recycled materials on a range of surfaces.

These include the dashboards, steering wheel, vehicle headliner and floor and floor mats. They are made of recycled polyester obtained from PET bottles and carpet remnants.

All that effort is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 85pc, according to Mini.