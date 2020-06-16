Confidence boost as 28pc 'will buy' in 12-18 months 

The survey found that 28pc of people are planning to buy a car in the next 12 to 18 months

Despite the impact of the coronavirus, more than one-quarter of those surveyed in recent national research said they intended buying a "new" car within the next year to 18 months.

The fact that 28pc of respondents felt confident enough to reveal they are planning something positive in the depths of lockdown - the survey was conducted in May - suggests there is, and has been, an inherent optimism despite the devastating effects of the virus on the economy and in general.

The survey was conducted by research company iReach on behalf of Toyota Ireland.

As well as finding that 28pc of people are planning to buy a car in the next 12 to 18 months, the survey discovered 14pc intended to buy brand new while 13pc planned on purchasing a second-hand vehicle.

Only 1pc revealed they'd be buying an import - a remarkable turnaround considering how tens of thousands snapped up used imports until this year.

The nationally representative survey of 1,000 people focused on car-brand and powertrain preferences as well as on buying intentions.

As you'd expect, there was a strong intention conveyed that more people would buy a hybrid - such a preference accounted for 23pc of potential buyers. Yet around one-in-eight (12pc) said they would buy a full-electric vehicle. One-in-four (25pc) will opt for petrol, according to the survey, with a substantial 33pc still looking favourably towards diesel for their next car.

The percentage who said they would most likely opt for a plug-in hybrid came to 6pc.

The survey appears to give a good snapshot and insight into how car owners were/are thinking.

Would the figures be that much different now the latest government plan sticks with the 2030 demise deadline of new fossil-fuel car sales and the undertaking to start phasing out diesel and petrol from cities at that time too? It is hard to say. Nonetheless it will give some hope to the motor industry that such a proportion of people are intent on purchasing over the next while.

Industry sources have varying stories to tell about the fate of next month's new registration plate (202) in terms of sales.

Most are sanguine about the imminent mid-summer period with the acceptance that buying will be substantially down.

That is obviously due to current massive uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and a dearth of hire-drive deals because tourists numbers will be so low.

Indo Motoring