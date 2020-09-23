Competition from BMW; KIA's EV blitz; Puma extras

BMW has revealed the new M3 Competition saloon and M4 (4-seater) Coupé models.

The two powerhouses go on sale here from March next, according to the brand.

As well as all the drive technology, they are claiming super standard equipment levels.

And there will be a big range of optional equipment - BMW say that is particularly the case for those who like to take their cars on racetrack outings.

Both cars are powered by a 510hp straight-six engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology. It has 60hp more than before and will accelerate to 100kmh in 3.9 seconds. It combines with an 8spd M Steptronic transmission to drive the rear wheels - for now.

They say we can expect an xDrive all-wheel-drive model in both cars from summer 2021.

* KIA's first of seven new electric vehicles, code-named CV, will roll out next year and is due in Ireland by the end of 2021. Battery electric vehicles will account for 25pc of the brand's global vehicle sales by 2029

* FORD has added tech and equipment-level options to its new Puma crossover range. You can now choose from models that have a new 7spd dual-clutch automatic transmission and/or a new ST-Line X Vignale variant.

* MERCEDES have just brought in a more spacious eSprinter van.

It is modelled on the diesel- powered Sprinter and has an unrestricted cargo volume of 11 cubic metres. Its 35 kWh battery has a 120kms range.

The mid-range eVito has similar stats and a range of around 150 kms.

VRT-inclusive prices are €49,995 and €39,995 respectively, before grants.

Indo Motoring